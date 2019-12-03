Play

Moreau had three tackles (two solo) and an interception during Sunday's 29-21 win over Carolina.

Moreau now has three interceptions in the last two games after securing only one interception through the first 40 games of his career. The 25-year-old has 37 tackles (28 solo) and four passes defensed in 10 games this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories