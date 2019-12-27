Play

The Redskins placed Moreau (hamstring) on injured reserve Friday, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports.

Moreau missed Week 16's loss to the Giants due to a hamstring injury, an issue which will now cause him to sit out Sunday's season finale. He recorded 44 tackles (33 solo), five defended passes and three interceptions across 12 contests in 2019.

