Moreau suffered a sprained ankle Sunday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

It's unclear at this time how he picked up the injury, and how serious the sprain is. Depending on severity, Moreau could be sidelined for a few days, or a few months, so expect the team to clarify that fact in the coming days. With Moreau sidelined, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie could see extra time in the slot.

