Play

Moreau (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Packers.

It's unclear how Moreau suffered the injury, but he was forced to leave the game in the second quarter. With both he and Quinton Dunbar dealing with hamstring injuries, Josh Norman and Jimmy Moreland are in line to see an uptick in snaps as long as their sidelined.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories