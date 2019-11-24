Play

Moreau (stinger) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Lions.

It's unclear how Moreau picked up the injury, but he was forced to leave the game late in the third quarter. As long as he's sidelined, Simeon Thomas and Jimmy Moreland are in line to see an increase in snaps.

