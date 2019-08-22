Moreau's ankle spring could cause him to skip multiple regular-season games, Ben Standig of The Atheletic reports.

Moreau's ankle issue looks to be more severe than it initially appears and it could cost the Redskins some depth in their secondary. Either rookie Jimmy Moreland or veteran Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie would likely fill the void as the starting slot corner while Moreau is sidelined.

