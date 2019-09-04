Moreau (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Moreau has been recovering from the ankle sprain since Aug. 18 and has yet to return to the practice field. Coach Jay Gruden indicated last week the 25-year-old still had a chance to play Week 1, but the return window is beginning to close if he's going to play Sunday at Philadelphia.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week