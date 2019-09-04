Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Not practicing Wednesday
Moreau (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Moreau has been recovering from the ankle sprain since Aug. 18 and has yet to return to the practice field. Coach Jay Gruden indicated last week the 25-year-old still had a chance to play Week 1, but the return window is beginning to close if he's going to play Sunday at Philadelphia.
