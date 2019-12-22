Play

Moreau (hamstring) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Moreau didn't practice all week while tending to the ailment and came into the game doubtful to play, so his absence isn't surprising. With the UCLA product officially out, duties shift to the trio of Danny Johnson, Aaron Colvin and Josh Norman to be the top cornerbacks Sunday.

