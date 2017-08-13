Moreau (pectoral) is practicing in full, ESPN's John Keim reports.

Moreau, who spent most of the spring and summer recovering from a torn pectoral he suffered in March, was limited to start training camp and was unavailable to play in the Redskins' preseason opener Thursday against the Ravens. Now that he's practicing without restrictions, Moreau should be available to play in next Thursday's matchup with the Packers.