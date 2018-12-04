Moreau produced nine tackles (seven solo) in Washington's 28-13 loss to the Eagles on Monday.

Moreau left Monday's game due to a knee injury, but was able to re-enter the contest and tie for the team-lead in tackles. Starting cornerback Quinton Dunbar was unable to play in the game due to a shin injury, so Moreau was the beneficiary. If Dunbar is unable to play in Week 14, Moreau could draw another start opposite fellow cornerback Josh Norman.