Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Questionable to return Sunday
Moreau hurt his ankle and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
The rookie has struggled with injuries to his chest and hamstring so far this year and now adds an ankle to the list. He will continue to provide mostly special teams depth when healthy.
