Moreau (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against Philadelphia.

Moreau sustained the injury during last Sunday's loss to the Packers and was a limited practice participant all week. The fact the 25-year-old practiced all week puts him on track to play Week 15, but he could end up being a gameday decision.

