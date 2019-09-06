Moreau (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.

Moreau is still working his way back from an ankle sprain suffered Aug. 18, and he has yet to resume practicing. The third-year pro will work to get healthy for a Week 2 return.

