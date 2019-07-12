Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Shows improvement during offseason
Coach Jay Gruden mentioned Moreau as one of Washington's most improved players during the offseason program, Andrew Breitfelder of the team's official website reports.
Moreau spent most of his time in the slot last season, piling up 58 tackles (37 solo), five passes defended, three forced fumbles and an interception on 839 defensive snaps in 16 games. He occupied an every-down role toward the end of the season, but he'll likely slide back to the nickel job with Quinton Dunbar (shin) expected to return healthy for training camp. Josh Norman remains the safest bet for IDP production among Washington cornerbacks, though he's never topped 67 tackles in a season, instead relying on interceptions and forced fumbles to keep his stat line afloat.
