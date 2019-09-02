Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Sitting out Monday
Moreau (ankle) isn't participating at Monday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Moreau went down with the ankle sprain Aug. 18 and coach Jay Gruden indicated last week he still had a chance to play Week 1. The 25-year-old is starting the week not practicing, but the Redskins won't release their official injury report until Wednesday.
More News
-
Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Avoids surgery•
-
Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Sporting protective cast•
-
Redskins' Fabian Moreau: May miss regular-season action•
-
Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Injures ankle•
-
Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Shows improvement during offseason•
-
Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Spends season in slot•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top targets in each round
Using recent ADP data, Ben Gretch takes you through his thought process on who he is targeting...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Harris
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Cooper busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Week 1 Rankings: Biggest questions
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the six biggest questions for Fantasy Week 1 rankings.
-
Fantasy football prep: Deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.