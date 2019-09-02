Moreau (ankle) isn't participating at Monday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Moreau went down with the ankle sprain Aug. 18 and coach Jay Gruden indicated last week he still had a chance to play Week 1. The 25-year-old is starting the week not practicing, but the Redskins won't release their official injury report until Wednesday.

