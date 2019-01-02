Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Spends season in slot
Moreau made 10 starts in 16 appearances during the 2018 campaign, piling up 58 tackles (37 solo), three forced fumbles and an interception.
Moreau spent most of his year guarding the slot, eventually getting some looks outside after fellow cornerback Quinton Dunbar suffered nerve damage in his shin. It won't come as any surprise if the Redskins actively seek an upgrade in the slot for 2019 after struggling to defend the middle of the field in 2018. Moreau is a recent third-round pick (2017) who has shown some ball skills, but his work in coverage leaves a lot to be desired.
