Moreau (ankle) is wearing a protective cast on his foot/ankle and will be re-evaluated in a few days, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Moreau suffered the ankle sprain last weekend and remains without a timetable for his return. There should be a better idea for his return next week, though Ben Standig of the Athletic indicated there's some concern the injury could cost him multiple regular season games.

