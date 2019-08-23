Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Sporting protective cast
Moreau (ankle) is wearing a protective cast on his foot/ankle and will be re-evaluated in a few days, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Moreau suffered the ankle sprain last weekend and remains without a timetable for his return. There should be a better idea for his return next week, though Ben Standig of the Athletic indicated there's some concern the injury could cost him multiple regular season games.
