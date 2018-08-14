Moreau is practicing with the first team after the Redskins released Orlando Scandrick on Tuesday, Matthew Paras of The Washington Times reports.

While nothing is set in stone for the start of the regular season, the waiving of Scandrick has clearly opened up an opportunity for Moreau to earn a starting job in camp. For now, however, Moreau seems to be on track to take on the slot cornerback role in the Redskins' secondary.