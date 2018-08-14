Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Taking first-team reps
Moreau is practicing with the first team after the Redskins released Orlando Scandrick on Tuesday, Matthew Paras of The Washington Times reports.
While nothing is set in stone for the start of the regular season, the waiving of Scandrick has clearly opened up an opportunity for Moreau to earn a starting job in camp. For now, however, Moreau seems to be on track to take on the slot cornerback role in the Redskins' secondary.
More News
-
Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Working with backups•
-
Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Practices at full speed•
-
Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Wears questionable tag•
-
Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Injures hamstring on MNF•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Football: Riskiest picks
Matt Franciscovich is a former Fantasy Football analyst for NFL Network
-
No shock: Barkley looks like a star
Jamey Eisenberg was at MetLife Stadium for the Giants first preseason game against the Browns,...
-
Jeffery injury more concerning?
The Eagles are anything but healthy early in the preseason. Should we change our Fantasy e...
-
Fantasy Football is Even Better
Enter today for your chance to win a 65-inch LG W7 ultrathin OLED TV
-
WR Tiers 3.0
The first week of the preseason didn't bring many changes to Dave Richard's Tiers, though the...
-
Running back Tiers 3.0
Rookies! Injuries! Depth charts! The running back landscape has changed after one week of preseason...