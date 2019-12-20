Play

Moreau (hamsting) is doubtful to play Sunday against the Giants, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Moreau hasn't practiced this week due to the hamstring injury but apparently still has a slim chance to suit up Sunday. Danny Johnson and Aaron Colvin may see increased roles Week 16 with Quinton Dunbar (hamstring) ruled out.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends