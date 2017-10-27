Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Wears questionable tag
Moreau (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.
The rookie third-round pick plays sparingly on the defensive side of the ball, so his absence shouldn't disgruntle fantasy owners. However, he does have nine tackles (six solo) through six games in his limited role, so keep an eye on him in future seasons.
