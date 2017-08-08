Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Will be sidelined for Thursday game
Moreau (pectoral) was declared out for Thursday's preseason contest against Baltimore, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
This injury is a big reason why he slipped to the third round in the 2017 draft. Moreau made the switch to cornerback during his college career, and he's shown he's athletic enough to hold his own. Once healthy, expect him to challenge for a backup defensive back position and specialist role.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...
-
Believe It or Not 2.0
Teams are releasing their first depth chart of the season, but Heath Cummings says you shouldn't...
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...