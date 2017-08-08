Moreau (pectoral) was declared out for Thursday's preseason contest against Baltimore, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

This injury is a big reason why he slipped to the third round in the 2017 draft. Moreau made the switch to cornerback during his college career, and he's shown he's athletic enough to hold his own. Once healthy, expect him to challenge for a backup defensive back position and specialist role.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories