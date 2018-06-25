Redskins' Fabian Moreau: Working with backups
Moreau mostly worked as Josh Norman's backup at left cornerback during offseason practices, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.
A third-round pick last year, Moreau played only 59 defensive snaps as a rookie, but led the team in special teams snaps (340). With Norman locked in at left cornerback and Orlando Scandrick (back) expected to man the slot, Moreau could get a look on the right side if Quinton Dunbar struggles during training camp. The more likely scenario features Moreau opening his second NFL season as Washington's No. 4 corner.
