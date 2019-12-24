Moreau (hamstring) was seen working with the rehab group, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

While the team doesn't have to release an injury report until Wednesday, it is good news to hear Moreau is working his way back after missing practice all of last week. Aaron Colvin and Coty Sensabaugh saw the majority of snaps at cornerback in Week 16 with the 25-year-old and Quinton Dunbar (hamstring) both out.