Redskins' Fish Smithson: Promoted from practice squad

The Redskins promoted Smithson from their practice squad Tuesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

An undrafted rookie out of Kansas, Smithson will bolster the Redskins' numbers at safety following Montae Nicholson's (concussion) placement on injured reserve. Look for Smithson to contribute primarily on special teams over Washington's final two contests.

