Redskins' Garrett Hudson: Lands contract with Washington
Hudson signed a contract with the Redskins on Wednesday, Stephen Czarda of the team's official site reports.
Hudson (6-foot-4, 245 pounds) signs with the Redskins after spending three seasons at the University of Richmond, where he totaled 65 receptions for 1,001 yards and nine scores in 39 career games. The 2017 first-team All-CAA selection has an uphill battle to earn a roster spot in Washington given the presence of holdovers Jordan Reed, Vernon Davis and Jeremy Sprinkle.
