Redskins' Garrett Sickels: Lands in Washington
Sickels signed a contract with the Redskins on Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Sickels has not appeared in an NFL game since 2017, when he played 19 defensive snaps for the Rams in a single contest. He'll now work to latch on as a depth option in Washington.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TE Tiers 3.0
You can get wide receiver production from the tight end position, but it's going to cost you....
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Lockett
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
WR Tiers 3.0
It's a passing league. Is Fantasy football a wide receiver's game? Dave Richard shows you how...
-
What to watch for in preseason
With the preseason getting underway, Ben Gretch names 11 camp battles to watch.
-
RB Tiers 3.0
How should you go about drafting running backs? Early and often, Dave Richard says, in his...
-
QB Tiers 3.0
What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...