Sickels signed a contract with the Redskins on Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Sickels has not appeared in an NFL game since 2017, when he played 19 defensive snaps for the Rams in a single contest. He'll now work to latch on as a depth option in Washington.

