Redskins' Geron Christian: Cleared for training camp
Christian (knee) passed his physical Wednesday, indicating that he will be healthy for the start of training camp, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Christian suffered a season-ending torn MCL in November last season and was limited during OTAs, but now appears to have returned to full health. With Trent Williams (head) not expected to report for training camp, the 2018 third-round pick could receive the majority of Washington's starting reps at left tackle.
