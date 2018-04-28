Redskins' Geron Christian: Going to Washington
The Redskins selected Christian in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 74th overall.
Christian (6-foot-5, 298 pounds) didn't play on the most effective offensive line at Louisville, but the thinking is that his skill set lags behind his talent, and with some development he could tap into further potential. Washington will groom him as a swing tackle behind the durability-troubled Trent Williams and Morgan Moses for now.
