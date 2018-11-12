Christian (knee) suffered a season-ending torn MCL during Sunday's 16-3 win over the Buccaneers, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Christian will require season-ending knee surgery, and set his sights on a return to the field in 2019. The rookie third-round pick's injury is a brutal blow for Washington's offensive line, which had already lost three starters for the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories