Christian (knee) is not a full participant in OTAs, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Christian's rookie season came to a close in Week 10 of last season when he went down with a torn MCL. While there's no timetable for when the 2018 third-rounder will receive full medical clearance, it would be surprising if he's still in recovery when training camp starts up in late July.

More News
Our Latest Stories