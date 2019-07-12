Stroman likely will compete with Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and a few other players for a depth role, Andrew Breitfelder of the team's official website reports.

Stroman started three games and played 386 defensive snaps as a rookie last season, filling in for Quinton Dunbar (shin) late in the year. With Dunbar expected to return healthy alongside Josh Norman and Fabian Moreau, the 2018 seventh-round pick may be left to compete for the No. 4 cornerback job.