Redskins' Greg Stroman: Dealing with groin injury
Stroman did not practice Sunday due to a groin injury, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
The severity of Stroman's injury is unknown at this time, so he should be considered day-to-day for now. Stroman is expected to compete for a depth role in the secondary this preseason.
