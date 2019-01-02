Stroman finished his rookie season with 37 tackles (30 solo), an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 15 games, playing 386 snaps on offense and 179 on special teams.

The seventh-round pick took his lumps in coverage, but he also displayed some playmaking skills and was a regular contributor on special teams. Stroman might challenge Fabian Moreau for the nickelback job in 2019, or perhaps even push for a starting job outside if Washington decides to move on from Josh Norman.