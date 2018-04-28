Redskins' Greg Stroman: Picked by Washington

The Redskins selected Stroman in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 241st overall.

Stroman (5-foot-11, 182 pounds) was a dual-threat quarterback in high school who contributed in all three phases of the game at Virginia Tech. After taking two punt returns to the house as a senior in 2017, Stroman established himself as one of the more intriguing special-teams prospects in this year's class. The Redskins already have Jamison Crowder at punt returner, but Stroman could take over with a strong showing in training camp, affording Crowder the opportunity to focus on offense.