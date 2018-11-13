Clinton-Dix recorded eight tackles, all solo, one pass defensed and a fumble recovery across 69 defensive reps in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.

Clinton-Dix played limited in reps in his first game with the Redskins but was unleashed Sunday, as he played every defensive snap in the contest. He now has 42 tackles on the season along with three interceptions.

