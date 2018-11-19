Clinton-Dix had 13 tackles (11 solo) and a forced fumble in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Texans.

Clinton-Dix has proven to be an elite IDP option with his new team, compiling 28 tackles (24 solo) in three games for the Redskins. He'll continue to have plenty of opportunities in Thursday's matchup with the run-first Cowboys offense.

More News
Our Latest Stories