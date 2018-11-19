Redskins' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Picks up 13 tackles
Clinton-Dix had 13 tackles (11 solo) and a forced fumble in Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Texans.
Clinton-Dix has proven to be an elite IDP option with his new team, compiling 28 tackles (24 solo) in three games for the Redskins. He'll continue to have plenty of opportunities in Thursday's matchup with the run-first Cowboys offense.
More News
-
Redskins' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Eight tackles in win•
-
Redskins' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Traded to nation's capital•
-
Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Records sack Sunday•
-
Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Interception in third straight week•
-
Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Snags second interception•
-
Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Interception in tie vs. Vikings•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...