Redskins' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Traded to nation's capital
The Packers traded Clinton-Dix to the Redskins on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
While his tackle count was off the pace of the first four seasons of his career (27 in seven games), Clinton-Dix picked off three passes, marking his third straight campaign with at least that number. He'll join a secondary with fair starters in D.J. Swearinger and Montae Nicholson, likely slotting into the No. 1 free safety spot.
More News
-
Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Records sack Sunday•
-
Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Interception in third straight week•
-
Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Snags second interception•
-
Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Interception in tie vs. Vikings•
-
Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Seven solo tackles Sunday•
-
Packers' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Tallies three stops in preseason game•
