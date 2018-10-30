Redskins' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Traded to nation's capital

The Packers traded Clinton-Dix to the Redskins on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While his tackle count was off the pace of the first four seasons of his career (27 in seven games), Clinton-Dix picked off three passes, marking his third straight campaign with at least that number. He'll join a secondary with fair starters in D.J. Swearinger and Montae Nicholson, likely slotting into the No. 1 free safety spot.

