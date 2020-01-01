Hentges finished 2019 with eight catches for 103 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets, 20.9 offensive snaps in 11 games.

The undrafted rookie out of Alabama caught on with Indianapolis, where he was a healthy scratch throughout September. He was eventually waived by the Colts and ended up in Washington, where he mostly served as a blocker until breaking out at the end of the season with six catches for 90 yards and a touchdown over the final two weeks. Hentges should be back to compete for a role in 2020, with his chances to contribute largely depending on what the team does with its other tight ends. Vernon Davis (concussion) is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, and injury-prone Jordan Reed (concussion) could be a cap casualty. However, Jeremy Sprinkle is under contract through 2020.