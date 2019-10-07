The Redskins signed Hentges to the active roster on Monday.

Hentges' spot on the 53-man roster comes following Washington's decision to cut Cassanova McKinzy. The undrafted rookie out of Alabama projects to provide the Redskins with depth at the tight end position, and he could play a role on special teams.

