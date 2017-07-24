Redskins' Houston Bates: Opens camp on PUP list
Bates (knee) will open training camp on the Redskins' physically unable to perform list, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
After tearing his ACL in December, it's unclear if Bates will be fully recovered by the time the regular season begins, so his placement on the PUP list doesn't come as much of a surprise. Since Bates is only a depth linebacker without much of a long-term investment from the Redskins, it wouldn't be surprising if he was a roster casualty if he doesn't demonstrate significant progress on the health front before camp concludes.
