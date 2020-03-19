Play

McKissic signed a two-year contract with the Redskins on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

McKissic played all 16 games with the Lions last year and finished with 38 carries for 205 yards (5.4 yards per carry) and caught 34 of 42 passes for 233 yards and a score. With Derrius Guice and Adrian Peterson leading Washington's backfield, McKissic will likely work as a pass-catching asset. He likely won't have consistent fantasy value unless Guice or Peterson are injured.

