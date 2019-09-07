The Redskins promoted Holtz to their active roster Saturday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Holtz originally failed to make the Redskins' 53-man ruster, but subsequently landed on their practice squad. Now, with Jordan Reed (concussion) unlikely to play Week 1, the team is opting to add depth at tight end. Still, Jeremy Sprinkle figures to get most of the backup tight end run behind Vernon Davis should Reed ultimately suit up.

