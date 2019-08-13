Redskins' Jalan McClendon: Lands in Washington
McClendon signed a contract with the Redskins on Sunday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
McClendon had a brief stint with the Ravens after going undrafted out of Baylor, and now lands in Washington. He'll provide the Redskins with an option under center during the preseason aside from top quarterbacks Colt McCoy (foot), Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins.
