Redskins' James Smith-Williams: Going to Washington
The Redskins selected Smith-Williams in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 229th overall.
Washington took a late-round flier on the supremely athletic Smith-Williams out of North Carolina State. The 6-foot-4 defensive end has a lean build at 260 pounds but wowed at the combine by clocking a 4.6 40-yard dash and a 123-inch broad jump. He has a lengthy injury history so he'll have to prove he can stay healthy in order to make an impact at the next level. If nothing else, he's another twitchy athlete that the Redskins can deploy as a situational pass-rusher off the edge.
