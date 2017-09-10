Crowder (hip) is active for the Redskins' Week 1 matchup Sunday with the Eagles.

Crowder's hip flexor limited his participation in practice this week, but it's not expected that he'll face a restricted snap count in the season opener. The wideout, who hauled in five passes in two games against the Eagles in 2016, will likely serve as one of the top underneath targets for quarterback Kirk Cousins this season.