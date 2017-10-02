Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Active Monday
Crowder (hamstring) is listed as active Monday at Kansas City.
A late addition to the injury report this week, Crowder will brush off a hamstring issue and bolster the wideout ranks with his presence. On the season, he's churned out just 13 catches (on 18 targets) for 113 yards through three games, but the Chiefs' 24th-ranked pass defense presents an appealing matchup for the third-year pro.
