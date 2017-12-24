Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Active Sunday
Crowder (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday against the Broncos.
Crowder has tended to hamstring concerns since he reported to training camp, but it won't stop him from taking the field for the 14th time in 15 chances this season. Unfortunately for Crowder, he likely will be lined up with slot corner Chris Harris for most of the contest, which could cause his catch rate in a given game to fall below 50 percent for the first time since Week 10.
