Crowder was added to Friday's injury report as a limited participant due to a hamstring injury.

A hip injury placed Crowder on the injury report for Weeks 1 and 2, but he never seemed to be in any real danger of missing a game. His ability to practice Friday, albeit in a limited fashion, suggests the current hamstring issue is minor. Crowder is coming off his best stat line of the season -- six catches for 52 yards -- in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Raiders. Washington will face a tough Kansas City defense at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday Night Football.