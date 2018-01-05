Redskins' Jamison Crowder: Another 65-plus reception season
Crowder, who hauled in three of his seven targets for 25 yards in Week 17's loss to the Giants, ended the season with 66 receptions for 789 yards and three touchdowns in 15 games.
Crowder burst onto the scene in 2016 as a dynamic scoring threat for Washington, reaching the end zone seven times last season. While his reception totals were almost identical -- 67 receptions in 2016 -- Crowder failed to find the end zone as often this year and didn't make the fantasy leap that many were projecting for him at the beginning of the season. Still, Crowder managed some outstanding weekly performances, recording over 120 receiving yards in two games. The offseason provides another opportunity for Crowder to grow into the No. 1 wideout role in Washington's offense as he enters his final season under contract.
